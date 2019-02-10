JENSEN, Mark Andrew
76, of Tampa, FL, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. Mark was born December 23, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Daniel and Joan Jensen. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Pat Jensen; daughters, Andrea Jensen Hayes (Mark) and Melissa Clayton; granddaughter, Madison Clayton; brother, Richard Jensen (Donna) and many loving family and friends. The family would like to express their gratitude to their Moffitt team and LifePath Hospice for their exceptional care. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019