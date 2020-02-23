CHAMBERS, Mark Stanley Jr. 53, of St. Petersburg, FL., died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his mother, Jaqueline B. Rowland, of Jacksonville, FL; father, Mark S. Chambers Sr. of Fleming Island, FL; brother, Robert E. Chambers; and sister-in-law, Victoria S. Chambers, both of Gulfport, MS; daughter, Christina Sunshine Chambers of Clearwater, FL; and is preceded in death by brother, David C. Chambers of Columbus, GA. The full obituary can be viewed at http://www.sorensenfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mark-Chambers. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020