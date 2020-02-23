Mark Chambers

CHAMBERS, Mark Stanley Jr. 53, of St. Petersburg, FL., died Sunday, February 16, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. He is survived by his mother, Jaqueline B. Rowland, of Jacksonville, FL; father, Mark S. Chambers Sr. of Fleming Island, FL; brother, Robert E. Chambers; and sister-in-law, Victoria S. Chambers, both of Gulfport, MS; daughter, Christina Sunshine Chambers of Clearwater, FL; and is preceded in death by brother, David C. Chambers of Columbus, GA. The full obituary can be viewed at http://www.sorensenfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mark-Chambers. Sorensen Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020
