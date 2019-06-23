Van De BOE, Mark Daniel "Rolling Cloud"
born Nov. 28, 1955 in Tampa, FL, died June 14, 2019 in an auto accident. He is survived by his mother, Judy Cabe Van De Boe and fiancee, Eileen Baker Quijano; maternal uncles, Jim (Rosa) Warren of Bryson City, NC and John D. Cabe of Black Mountain, NC; and paternal uncle, Sheffy (Helen) Van De Boe of Temple Terrace, FL. Mark was an Eagle Scout, Golden Gloves winner, served in the Marine Corps, and was a paramedic with the Tampa and Hillsborough County fire departments. Mark loved his animals and was proud of his Native American Heritage. He is loved and will be dearly missed. Services are pending.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019