HANCOCK, Mark Eugene
59, of Riverview, Florida, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday at Liberty United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 1 pm. Rev. Wayne Anthony will officiate. Burial will be private in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Hancock was born in Ankara, Turkey and was a graduate of King High School in Tampa, Florida. He attended the University of South Florida and was a DJ, working for a large night club in several big cities. He is survived by his parents, Carole Puckett Hancock and Hiram Eugene Hancock. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl Puckett Sr., Ester McCoy Puckett, Hiram Abiff Hancock, Lillie Hartley Hancock. Please visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes. Snow's Memorial Chapel, 3077 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2019