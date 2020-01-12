Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Gibbons. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GIBBONS, Mark Hanley 67, died at Tampa General Hospital under Hospice care, January 3, 2020, after an extended illness. A native of Tampa, he was born July 30, 1952, to Sam M. Gibbons and Martha Hanley Gibbons, who predeceased him. Mark's father was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1952, to the State Senate in 1958, and to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1962, where he served until he retired in 1997. Thus Mark was raised in Tampa, Tallahassee, and Washington DC, graduating from Langley High School in Northern Virginia. Mark went on to graduate from the University of Florida, where he was a member of SAE Fraternity, and from Florida State University College of Law. He practiced law in Tampa for many years. Following in his father's footsteps, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives, where he served 1984-1986, proudly representing the people of Tampa and Hillsborough County. Mark will be eternally grateful for the kindness, care, and love he received in life, particularly during his final illness. He is survived by his children, Sam Brian Gibbons and Martha Elizabeth Gibbons; his brothers, Clifford S. Gibbons and Timothy M. Gibbons; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 4 pm, at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose St., Tampa. Florida Mortuary www.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020

