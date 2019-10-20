Mark GOVAN

Guest Book
  • "I'm going to miss that laugh on Sunday mornings. Rest in..."
    - Robert Watson
  • "I am totally heartbroken. Rest in peace my friend."
    - Tom Marzo
  • "I spent the better part of 20 years listening to Mark every..."
    - Chris Spilker
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful man.i will cherish..."
    - Maria Christakos
  • "Another angel has left us to join the Lord. A wonderful..."
    - Jessica Steedman
Service Information
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL
33770
(727)-584-7671
Obituary
GOVAN, Mark Thomas 60, of Pinellas Park, passed away October 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Mark Jr., Cassandra, Megan, Matthew, William. He is also survived by his father, John and two brothers and three sisters. Visitation is Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 12 noon to 8 pm at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rock Rd., Belleair Bluffs. Funeral Mass is Tuesday 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. Hubbellfuneralhome.com 727-584-7671
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
