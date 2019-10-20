GOVAN, Mark Thomas 60, of Pinellas Park, passed away October 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; children, Mark Jr., Cassandra, Megan, Matthew, William. He is also survived by his father, John and two brothers and three sisters. Visitation is Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 12 noon to 8 pm at the Hubbell Funeral Home, 499 N. Indian Rock Rd., Belleair Bluffs. Funeral Mass is Tuesday 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1955 S. Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33764. Hubbellfuneralhome.com 727-584-7671
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019