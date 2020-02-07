JACKSON, Mark G. 68, of Palm Harbor, FL, passed peacefully on the evening of February 3, 2020. He was born November 24, 1951 in Hornell, NY, the son of the late George and Veva Jackson. After serving fouryears in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduating from USF, Mark started at Sperry Univac, now Lockheed Martin in Oldsmar in June 1980, a position he held until he retired in January 2017. Mark was the youngest of four siblings and is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Jackson; his father-in-law, David Mayo; and his brothers-in-law, Norman Carpenter and Kirby Nash. Mark is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lou; son, Adam (Brittney) Jackson of Fort Irwin, CA; daughters, Amanda (Gregg) Jones of Knoxville, TN and Alicia Jackson (Chris Bennett) of Miami; five grandsons, Braedon, Ewan, Rhys, Noel, and Jack; and granddaughter, Claire. These were all the light of his life. Mark loved to golf and bantering with his bros, Pat Terrell, Brian Bergo and Edward Carrigan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Samaritan's Purse, , or Suncoast Hospice Care Center. A celebration of Mark will be held at the White Chapel, 1190 Georgia Ave in Palm Harbor on Saturday, February 8 at 11 am. Reception immediately following at the Jackson home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020