Mark KNIGHT

KNIGHT, Mark 62, of St. Pete Beach, FL pas-sed away June 17, 2020. Mark was a lifelong fisherman who loved being on the water. He is survived by his father, Merton Knight; his four sisters, Mary Knight Shamblin, Patricia Knight, Bernadette Mofield, Joan Douglas; his brother, James Knight; his four children, Michael Knight, Molly Hart, Mark Jr. Knight, Maxwell Knight; granddaughter, Mayla Hart; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Saturday, July 11, at 11:30 am.



