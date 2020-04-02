Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark MANNING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANNING, Mark A. passed away at home on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by his wife and sons. Born in Philadelphia PA, he grew up in St. Louis MO, moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1983 and retired to Brooksville, FL in 2010. Mark was a graduate of the University of Missouri and enjoyed a long and successful career in the electronics components industry. In retirement he enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, riding his tractor, his rescue dogs, Frisbee, Golf with his brothers, lawn games with his family, and fixing almost anything himself. He was a dedicated, loving father and husband and will be missed greatly. He was truly a special man with a courageous spirit. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Gwen Manning; and his brothers, John and Reed Manning. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Carol; his sons, Mathew Manning (Shelby), Michael Manning; his sister, Carolyn Manning; and his, brothers, Mike Manning (Margie), Brian Manning (Kim), Dennis Manning (Susan), Jim Manning (Andrea), Dan Manning and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Details provided by family.

MANNING, Mark A. passed away at home on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 62, surrounded by his wife and sons. Born in Philadelphia PA, he grew up in St. Louis MO, moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1983 and retired to Brooksville, FL in 2010. Mark was a graduate of the University of Missouri and enjoyed a long and successful career in the electronics components industry. In retirement he enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, riding his tractor, his rescue dogs, Frisbee, Golf with his brothers, lawn games with his family, and fixing almost anything himself. He was a dedicated, loving father and husband and will be missed greatly. He was truly a special man with a courageous spirit. Mark was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Gwen Manning; and his brothers, John and Reed Manning. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Carol; his sons, Mathew Manning (Shelby), Michael Manning; his sister, Carolyn Manning; and his, brothers, Mike Manning (Margie), Brian Manning (Kim), Dennis Manning (Susan), Jim Manning (Andrea), Dan Manning and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Details provided by family. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close