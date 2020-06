Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark Mazurek 1/31/1985 - 6/6/2017 They say a mans life is the sum of all of his actions - all of your actions were filled with your loving spirit and kind nature. We suffer unimaginable grief but get through it knowing we will join you one day. Love you Mom, Dad, Jonathan and Shannan.



