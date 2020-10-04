NEWMAN, Mark Mark was born in Los Angeles California, April 20, 1949 and passed away unexpectedly September 12, 2020, at his home in Tampa, Florida. Mark attended Wheeling High School in Illinois where he played varsity football, basketball and baseball. But baseball was his love. He attended Southern Illinois University on scholarship playing second base and pitching, eventually also coaching the team. While at SIU, he played on and coached baseball teams that went to the college baseball world series and also obtained his law degree in 1978. From 1981-1989, Mark was Head Baseball Coach at Old Dominion University in Virginia, winning a league championship and regularly qualifying for conference and regional finals. While at ODU, Mark was named Coach of the Year in the Sunbelt Conference (1985) and Coach of the Year in the Commonwealth of Virginia (1987). He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Wheeling High School, the University of Southern Illinois and Old Dominion University. Mark joined the New York Yankees as Coordinator of Minor League Instruction in 1989, relocating to Tampa. In 1996, he was promoted to Vice President, Player Development and Scouting. During Mark's first 10 years with the Yankees, the minor league system which he headed produced the core of the Yankee dynasty that won four world championships in five years. The minor league system was touted as the top baseball organization and the team was designated "Team of the Century." In 2000, Mark was promoted to Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations. In 2010, he was awarded the Shelton "Chief" Bender Award which honors individuals for distinguished service in player development. Mark was greatly loved not only by family and friends but also his fellow players, the athletes he coached, the coaches he trained and people with whom he worked. Mark had a special affinity and love for the Latin players and learned to speak Spanish fluently so he could communicate with them more effectively. Mark loved teaching and learning about sports, motivation, and achievement throughout his life. His greatest joy was helping others attain, or even exceed, their potential. Mark coached at the World Championship level in both college and professional baseball, working with and developing major league players like Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams and Andy Petitte. But he enjoyed just as much coaching youth baseball (Tampa Bay Bulls) and basketball (St. Lawrence and Ultimate Warriors) after his retirement. Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Kuhlman; stepdaughter, Emily Ingerick and son-in-law, Rhett Ingerick; grandsons, Logan and Owen Ingerick; brothers, Jay Newman (Barb) and Bert Newman; nieces and nephews, Matt Newman (Jocelyn), Peter Newman (Carissa), Kari Hatt (Andy) and Danielle Newman. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and JoAnn Newman and sister, Alison. We will remember Mark for his kindness, toughness, generosity and sense of humor and his insistence on being the best you can be. He leaves a legacy of love and integrity. We have wonderful memories of Mark as a loving husband, stepparent and grandparent. Mark lived by the maxim that a life not lived for others is not a life well lived. Mark's life was well lived. A zoom service for friends and family will take place at 3:30 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020. Please contact Blount & Curry Funeral Home, (813) 968-2231 for information concerning how to attend the zoom service. The family hopes to schedule a Celebration of Life at a time when we are no longer restricted in our ability to get together by the coronavirus. Mark firmly believed in the value of youth sports and would ask that contributions be made to Berkeley Preparatory School Athletics, Ultimate Warriors Basketball Community School For Sports/Corbett Prep, Forest Hills Youth Baseball Inc., or a youth sports charity of your choice
