ORTELEE, Mark Florian, MD Mark passed away August 8, 2019 at age 90. Mark was born April 18, 1929 in Rochester, NY. He attended The University of Rochester and Albany Medical College, served in the Navy Reserves from 1948-1953 and at the United States Public Health Service in Savanna, GA from 1954-1957. As a neurologist at Rochester Neurological Group for over 25 years, Mark was well liked and respected by his associates and patients. He worked at hospitals throughout the Rochester, NY area and taught at The University of Rochester Medical Center. He retired and relocated to St. Petersburg, FL, in 1985 with his wife, Peggy. Mark served as the president of Isla Del Sol CASA 5 for 19 years and attended many classes offered at Eckerd College. He was a member of Green Hills Country Club in Mendon, NY, Isla Del Sol Yacht and Country Club and enjoyed golfing, boating and fishing. Mark's Philosophy of life: 25 years of school - 25 years of working - 25 years of retirement. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Miller); children, Anne Ortelee, Marcus Bernard Ortelee, Mary (Bruce) Tappmeyer; stepchildren, Eddie (Terri) Miller, Deb (Art) Muoio; grandchildren, Gina Muoio, Sadie (Nathan) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Rose and Lily; sister, Carol (Lou) Wynne; sister-in-law, Kay Oestreich; brother-in-law, Neil (Susan) Smith ; nieces, nephews and close friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Donna Jean (Smith); parents, Catherine and Mark H. Ortelee. A memorial mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Church, 1600 54th Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL Friday, September 20, at 10 am with reception to follow at Addington Place at College Harbor, 4650 54th Ave. South, 5th floor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

