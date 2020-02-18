PETERSON, Mark "Pete" 68, of Tampa, passed away, on February 14, 2020. Pete gra- duated from Jesuit High in 1970 and was a teacher at Monroe Jr. High and Robinson High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Rita Peterson. Pete is survived by his wife, Linda Peterson; children, Lauren (Kyle) Roach, Kevin Peterson, Christine (Marcus) Jackson; grandchildren, Kasey, Lainey, Kinzey, Linkin Roach. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 3 pm with a Celebration of Life to begin at 4 pm at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave., Tampa. The family requests you wear a Hawaiian shirt or something colorful to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifepath Hospice. Please visit Pete's online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com (813) 876-2421
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2020