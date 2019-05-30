Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark R. BRAAKSMA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRAAKSMA, Mark R.



born March 28 1959, Clearwater, passed away May 27 2019 surround by his family after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his mother, Carolyn; and son Luke. He is survived by his wife, Michele; his father, Marvin and stepmother, Frances, sisters, Karen (Edward) Dangler Kaylyn (Joseph) Belcik, Sharon Summers; and brothers, Roland and Allyn Summers; nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Bridget, Kaylie, Lindsey, Haley, Andrew and Dakota; many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was a master wood craftsman with the ability to create amazing finished desired products that was incredible, from canoes to furniture of design. His passion for fishing and hunting was shown by being on the watering in his boat before daybreak with his First Mate Michele or in a tree stand before anything was up moving. Lots of memorable trophies in these areas are display in his home. Friends and family are broken hearted by the loss but will carry the memory of Mark in their hearts. Many thanks to Suncoast Hospice for all their loving care. There will be a private Celebration of Life.

