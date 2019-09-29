RULE, Mark D. 58, of Gibson- ton, FL and Mobile, AL passed away at Hospice Hospital in Mobile on Aug. 22, 2019 with lung cancer. Mark grew up in Gibsonton, attended Sunday School at First Baptist Church, played Little League Baseball and spent many hours fishing with his brother under the Alafia River Bridge. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golf, talking sports and eating. Mark's work took him many places in and out of our country. He liked cultural diversity and tried to learn the language each place he visited. Always a smile and a kind greeting, never an unkind word to or about anyone. He never met a stranger. One does not forget a person like Mark Rule, they do not come along often. He was predeceased by his dad, William J. Rule Jr (1998) and brother, William Kim Rule (2016). He leaves his mom, Charlotte Rule; loving companion, Amy; and his always by his side boxer, a Katrina rescue dog, Bi Lo; many friends and co-workers, neighbors and extended family. Please give to St. Jude's Cancer Center or your church. We love you Mark.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019