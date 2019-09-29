Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark RULE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RULE, Mark D. 58, of Gibson- ton, FL and Mobile, AL passed away at Hospice Hospital in Mobile on Aug. 22, 2019 with lung cancer. Mark grew up in Gibsonton, attended Sunday School at First Baptist Church, played Little League Baseball and spent many hours fishing with his brother under the Alafia River Bridge. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golf, talking sports and eating. Mark's work took him many places in and out of our country. He liked cultural diversity and tried to learn the language each place he visited. Always a smile and a kind greeting, never an unkind word to or about anyone. He never met a stranger. One does not forget a person like Mark Rule, they do not come along often. He was predeceased by his dad, William J. Rule Jr (1998) and brother, William Kim Rule (2016). He leaves his mom, Charlotte Rule; loving companion, Amy; and his always by his side boxer, a Katrina rescue dog, Bi Lo; many friends and co-workers, neighbors and extended family. Please give to St. Jude's Cancer Center or your church. We love you Mark.

RULE, Mark D. 58, of Gibson- ton, FL and Mobile, AL passed away at Hospice Hospital in Mobile on Aug. 22, 2019 with lung cancer. Mark grew up in Gibsonton, attended Sunday School at First Baptist Church, played Little League Baseball and spent many hours fishing with his brother under the Alafia River Bridge. He enjoyed reading, fishing, golf, talking sports and eating. Mark's work took him many places in and out of our country. He liked cultural diversity and tried to learn the language each place he visited. Always a smile and a kind greeting, never an unkind word to or about anyone. He never met a stranger. One does not forget a person like Mark Rule, they do not come along often. He was predeceased by his dad, William J. Rule Jr (1998) and brother, William Kim Rule (2016). He leaves his mom, Charlotte Rule; loving companion, Amy; and his always by his side boxer, a Katrina rescue dog, Bi Lo; many friends and co-workers, neighbors and extended family. Please give to St. Jude's Cancer Center or your church. We love you Mark. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close