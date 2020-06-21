Mark SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ, Mark G. 89, born in Brooklyn, New York, son of Ruth (Goldenberg) and Emil Schwartz, died June 10, 2020, survived by a loving family he regarded as his heaven here on Earth. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marjorie (Polichio); his son, Adam (Christine) of Tampa; grandsons, Ryan and Evan Schwartz; his daughter, Leslie Schwartz (Gregory Farino) of Bradenton; granddaughters, Lauren, Olivia, and Grace Farino; his sister, Paula Kerle of North Bellmore, NY; nieces, Amy Perlman, Tracy Fink, and Trish Kerle; nephews, Stephen and Anthony Batill, as well as many other relatives and friends. Mark was the first member of his family to attend college and graduate school. He graduated from the University of Georgia. He earned a Ph.D. (Sigma Xi) in Nutrition and Food Science from Florida State University. Mark served in the Army from 1953-1955, stationed in San Antonio, Texas. Mark worked in Minneapolis, MN (Pillsbury Co.), Ardsley, NY (Stauffer Chemical), and Allentown, PA (Rodale Press). Mark spent 26 years at Rodale before retiring in 1997. In 2001, he moved to Belleair Beach, Florida where he continued to serve by volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and SHINE. Mark was an avid reader and his interests varied from technical scientific journals to historical non-fiction. Mark loved being active and taking long walks. His outgoing and affable personality endeared him to the many people he met on his journeys. For many years he had a standing handball game. He loved shopping and seeking treasures at garage sales. He savored cuisine from around the world. He was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan and attended games at Ebbets Field. He was above all a kind and dedicated provider for his family. The love and respect he had for his wife was deeper and more profound than any known. The world has lost a beautiful human being who had a long and joyous life. His warm presence and infectious laugh will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life service was held June 18, 2020 with Rabbi Andrew Jacobs. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts in Mark's memory may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (https://suncoasthospicefoundation.org/donations/).
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.