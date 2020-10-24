SINARDI, Mark 56, Clearwater, FL died Oct 20, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Born in Tampa, FL Aug 1, 1964, he is survived by brothers, Joe (Dale), Mickey, Steven (Yolanda), and Sal (Lisa) Sinardi and sisters, Jan Sinardi (Ken) and Marianne Hillyer (Alan). "Uncle" will be sorely missed by his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-neph-ews. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marion Sinardi and his fur-babies, Cali and Tiger. Services are 2 pm Friday, November 6, at St. Jude the Apostle Cathedral in St. Petersburg FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mark's name to Suncoast Hospice.



