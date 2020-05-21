STONIS, Mark Hipolit passed away peacefully at age 50, May 13, 2020, after a sudden heart attack. Mark was a loving husband, deeply beloved father to his daughter, caring son, steadfast brother, and a kind, loyal and spirited friend to many, and best colleague. He was a true gentleman, always living life to the fullest. Mark was born in Miami and raised in Gainesville, Florida. He worked as a Fire-fighter/Paramedic in Florida, Hawaii, and Brunei. He worked as a Safety Medic/Clinical supervisor in Kazakhstan, Medical Area supervisor in Iraq, Safety H2S Medic/Supervisor in United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Equitorial Guinea, Thailand, Chad, and North Dakota. Mark enjoyed traveling, had been to more than 54 countries, he loved reading books, scuba diving, kayaking, hiking, eating delicacies from different parts of the world, fishing, flying, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mahlen; his daughter, Aerial; his dad, Edward; sisters, Linda and Karen; and niece, Evee. He is missed dearly by his family, but is celebrated and loved by all who knew him. A funeral service and a cremation was celebrated Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12-3 pm, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655, with Father George Varkey, celebrant. Funeral services may be viewed online through oneroomstreaming. There will also be a life celebration for his family and friends held in in Gainesville, Florida, details to follow.



