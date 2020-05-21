Mark STONIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STONIS, Mark Hipolit passed away peacefully at age 50, May 13, 2020, after a sudden heart attack. Mark was a loving husband, deeply beloved father to his daughter, caring son, steadfast brother, and a kind, loyal and spirited friend to many, and best colleague. He was a true gentleman, always living life to the fullest. Mark was born in Miami and raised in Gainesville, Florida. He worked as a Fire-fighter/Paramedic in Florida, Hawaii, and Brunei. He worked as a Safety Medic/Clinical supervisor in Kazakhstan, Medical Area supervisor in Iraq, Safety H2S Medic/Supervisor in United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Equitorial Guinea, Thailand, Chad, and North Dakota. Mark enjoyed traveling, had been to more than 54 countries, he loved reading books, scuba diving, kayaking, hiking, eating delicacies from different parts of the world, fishing, flying, and spending quality time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Mahlen; his daughter, Aerial; his dad, Edward; sisters, Linda and Karen; and niece, Evee. He is missed dearly by his family, but is celebrated and loved by all who knew him. A funeral service and a cremation was celebrated Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12-3 pm, at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Drive, Trinity, FL 34655, with Father George Varkey, celebrant. Funeral services may be viewed online through oneroomstreaming. There will also be a life celebration for his family and friends held in in Gainesville, Florida, details to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr.
Trinity, FL 34655
(727) 376-7824
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved