Marlene D'Abramo

D'ABRAMO, Marlene (Passero) 80, of St. Petersburg, passed away at home surrounded by her children on September 23, 2020. Born and raised in Waterbury, CT, Marlene graduated from Wilby High School. At the age of 16 she met the love of her life, Anthony "Sonny" D'Abramo and they married in 1961. They raised their three children in Waterbury before moving to St. Petersburg in 2001. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; her parents, Mary and Joseph Passero; her sister, Sandra Ventresca, and her in-laws, Elia and Mary D'Abramo. She is survived by her three children, Gina (Keith) Norris of St. Petersburg; Anthony (Zandra) D'Abramo Jr. of Southington, CT; and Elisa (Patrick) Kelly of St. Petersburg; her grandchildren, Melissa Fischer, Michele Rupenski, Julia Salzberg, Sarah Longino, Anthony D'Abramo III, Annelise D'Abramo, Michael Longino II, Leilah D'Abramo, and Elijah D'Abramo; four great-grandchildren; and three nieces. Marlene was a banker at Webster Bank in Waterbury for 14 years. Also in Waterbury, Marlene was the Vice President of the Women's Auxillary at the American Italian Civic Club. Marlene was a communicant of St. Raphael's Church in St. Petersburg where she was involved in many ministries, including the CCW where she held the positions of both President and Vice President at different times. She was also named the Hand Maiden of the Lord in 2010. Marlene was an active member of her community while living at Winston Park. Marlene was remembered at a funeral mass at St. Raphael's on September 26 and was laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Raphael's Catholic Church. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to offer the family a condolence.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
