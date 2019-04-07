STERN, Marlene Delilah
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Delilah (Bolam) STERN.
(Bolam) 72, of Seminole, FL, passed away at home April 2, 2019 after a brave battle against ALS. Marlene was born July 11, 1946 in Cincinnati, OH to Darrell and May Bolam. She graduated from Colerain High School (1964) and University of Cincinnati (1968). In 1977, she moved to Seminole where she raised two daughters while working as an elementary school teacher until 2014. In 2017, she married her love of 23 years. Marlene's love for her family and faith was followed by her passion for travel, France, baseball, Disney World, and a good whodunnit. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; stepmother, Nancy; sisters, Vicki and Kathy; brothers, Darrell and Alan; daughters, Victoria and Andrea (Michael), Connie, Sarah (Mike); sons, Steve and Andrew; and grandchildren, Erica, Ethan , Madison, and Brandon. The family will receive friends 1-2 pm, Friday, April 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Indian Rocks Beach. A Funeral service will be held at 2 pm, immediately following the visitation. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Veterans Funeral Care is handling the arrangements. You may leave condolences at:
www.veteransfuneralcare.com
Veterans Funeral Care
15381 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
(727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019