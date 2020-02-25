GOTTSMAN, Marlene E. (Tomte) 87, of Brooksville, FL, passed away February 22, 2020. She was born in Wright County, MN. She is survived by daughters, Vikki Gottsman and Kerri Meadors (David); sons, Eddie (Colleen), Harley (Cyndy), and Rory Gottsman; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Wayne and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Merritt FH, Brooksville Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Brooks-ville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020