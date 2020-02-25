Marlene Gottsman (1932 - 2020)
Obituary
GOTTSMAN, Marlene E. (Tomte) 87, of Brooksville, FL, passed away February 22, 2020. She was born in Wright County, MN. She is survived by daughters, Vikki Gottsman and Kerri Meadors (David); sons, Eddie (Colleen), Harley (Cyndy), and Rory Gottsman; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her son, Wayne and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Merritt FH, Brooksville Chapel. Funeral Services will begin at 10:30 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville. Burial will follow at Brooks-ville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. Merritt FH (352) 796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 25, 2020
