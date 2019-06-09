Guest Book View Sign Service Information Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview 6919 Providence Road Riverview , FL 33578 (813)-677-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

THURMAN, Marlene Kealanohea



72, went to dance in Heaven on May 28, 2019 surrounded by those she loved. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles Thurman of Seffner; her daughter, Carla; her son, Michael; two sisters and two brothers; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was born in and grew up in Hawaii, and graduated from Kohala High School and Kapiolani Business College. Marlene had always been interested in hula and subsequently moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana to dance professionally for one year; it was there that she met her husband. She subsequently worked at various firms until spending her last nine employed years at her favorite job, Colson Elementary. She loved her family dearly and always was smiling when they were around. Nana was so genuinely adored by her grandkids and everyone who met her. Besides spending time with family, Marlene enjoyed golfing, doing puzzles, falling asleep during movies, dinner out, gardening, and travelling with her husband. She was also a longtime member and active participant at New Hope Methodist Church and was an inspiration to many there. Marlene made all those around her strive to be a better person and her contagious smile brightened the room. She made everyone feel so special and loved, and was never heard to speak a negative word about anyone. She was a strong and generous person, kind to everyone. She fought valiantly for over 25 years against cancer and two years against Alzheimer's and is pain free at last.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Methodist Church in the latter part of July. The exact date and time will be subsequently determined, and an invite will be sent via mail or Facebook. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at or Life Path Hospice at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.