|
|
LOGEMANN, Marlene
age 80, of Largo, Because of God's beautiful love for her He called her home on June 15, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh, WI. Robert (Skeeter) Logemann took her hand in marriage July 6, 1963. They have a son, Steve (Janet); two granddaughters, Rachel (Adam) and Jessica; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Sara Beth. Marlene also has a sister, Diane Sosnoski. Many students were blessed to have her as a teacher in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida. St. Jerome Prayer Group, Joy Group, POG, BSF, and Thorn Ministries were some of the groups she was active in. Her parents, Tony and Vilice; sister, Judy and brother-in-law, Corky, welcomed her to Heaven. Viewing will be on Friday, June 28 6-8 pm, at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home 7820 38th Ave. N.; Mass will be on Saturday, June 29 9 am, at St. Justin Martyr Church on Ridge Road in Seminole, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 23, 2019