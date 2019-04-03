McLAURIN, Marlene M. (D'Amico) 78,
of Tampa (formerly South Bend, IN and Vienna, VA) passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019. Surviving are her four sons, John (Benita), Matthew, Paul (Lisa), and Luke (Tricia); and 10 grandchildren, Jessica, John Mark, J. Corynn, Mattison, Tori, Ian, Violet, Colin, Leila, and Thaddeus. Marlene was predeceased by her husband, John, and their dear son, Mark. Marlene grew up in Detroit, MI and graduated from Denby High School. She earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. For over 54 years, Marlene served as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother while also running several small businesses. Marlene had a lively spirit and was constantly giving of herself to others. She was a spiritual woman and member of the People of Praise Community. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Marlene will be interred at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband John. A memorial mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, April 5 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019