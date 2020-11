McGANNON, Marlene Kay "Bene" passed Oct. 25, 2020. God looked around the garden and saw an empty space. He then looked upon the Earth and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful for he only takes the best. Marlene is survived by her mother; daughter; two brothers; sister; and several grandchildren.



