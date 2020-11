Marlene you and I have been the best of friends since we were about 14 years old, I’m going to miss you and your craziness my friend. I will never forget our friendship and sisterhood thank you for the journey ❤ You will forever be in my heart until I see you again may you Rest In Peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. I love you Bean and I promise you I will look after and take care of our Beatle ❤

Frances Vann-Reed

