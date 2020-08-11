1/1
Marlene REESE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REESE, Marlene Delilah born December 9, 1936, passed on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Mark Webster Crosby and Doris Evans Crosby; her husband, Bryan Augustus Reese, Jr., and her brother, George Douglas Crosby. She is survived by her two children, Bryan Augustus Reese III (Tracey) and Cynthia Marlene Reese; and her sister, Bette Sue Crosby, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Marlene retired from the University of South Florida as the Executive Assistant to the Provost after 33 years of employment. She also acquired her real estate broker's license. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, at 3 pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, located at 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved