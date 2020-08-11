REESE, Marlene Delilah born December 9, 1936, passed on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Mark Webster Crosby and Doris Evans Crosby; her husband, Bryan Augustus Reese, Jr., and her brother, George Douglas Crosby. She is survived by her two children, Bryan Augustus Reese III (Tracey) and Cynthia Marlene Reese; and her sister, Bette Sue Crosby, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. Marlene retired from the University of South Florida as the Executive Assistant to the Provost after 33 years of employment. She also acquired her real estate broker's license. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 12, at 3 pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, located at 15520 North Boulevard, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store