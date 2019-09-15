WEITZ, Marlene Marie 82, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Originally from Saxton, PA, Marlene traveled all over the world, cruising with her husband Al, who preceded her in death. Marlene was a popular resident at the Palms of Largo. She could be found playing Rummikub with her friends or watching her afternoon story, "Days of Our Lives." Marlene is survived by three children, Mark Weitz (Mindy) of Clearwater, Chris Marcocci (Rita) of Westport, CT and elizaBeth Marcocci of Carlisle, PA; two grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Memorial services were privately observed by her immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Suncoast Hospice.

