Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Marlys Beam

Marlys Beam Obituary
BEAM, Marlys

76, of Redington Shores died April 6, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. She was born in Spirit Lake, Iowa to Floyd and Minnie (Nugent) McClain. She is predeceased by husband, Randell Fredrich Beam, her parents, and brothers Arnold and Donald. She is survived by her son, Fredrich Joseph; her sister, Alice Deel; sister-in-law, Joyce Harmond; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends. She was an employee of St. Anthony's Hospital for 35 years. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery on July 25, 2019 at 10:30 am, followed by a gathering of friends and family.

Memorial Park FH (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
