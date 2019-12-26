MAYNARD, Marqueita LáRaé 34, of St. Petersburg, FL, trans-itioned December 6, 2019. A graduate of Lakewood High School class of 2004, she received her Associate in Business Administration from Grambling University and a Fashion Design Degree from International School of Design. She is survived by parents, Marvin Maynard and Ruthie Maynard-Jones; grandmother, Elizabeth Green-Maynard; two brothers, Jermaine Maynard and Marvin Maynard, Jr.; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Dec. 28, 1 pm, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 27, 4-7 pm, Wake 6 pm, at: Smith Funeral Home (727)894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 26, 2019