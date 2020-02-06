GOLDEN, Marquis 29, passed away January 23, 2020. He is survived by his father, James Golden; son, Marquis Golden Jr.; three daughters, Keasyana, Kam-iya, and Kalena Golden; brothers, Denzel Dole, Antwan Foster, and Ki'van McClinton; sisters, Chaniya Foster, Mariah Mills, and Westeria Jenkins; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020