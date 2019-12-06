Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marsha LITTELL. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

LITTELL, Marsha 66, passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born in Berea, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hilda, and brother, Larry Littell. She is survived by her wife of 26 years, Marilyn Collins; her loving dog Diva; her sister-in-law, Charnell Beel and husband, William Beel; brother-in-law, James Lee; and niece, Brittany Beel. Marsha graduated from Ohio State University, Columbus, OH with a Bachelor of Science in Education, and she taught history at the University of Toledo. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of South Florida. Marsha was an Ohio State Buckeye football enthusiast and fan. She worked as a registered nurse in Tampa and Ohio for more than 37 years. In addition, she worked at Tampa General and St. Joseph's Hospital as a cardiac critical care nurse, as well as a St. Joseph's home health nurse. After retiring, she helped deliver food For Meals On Wheels and volunteered at the Presbyterian Church in Carrollwood Village food bank. She was a private, quiet, and gentle caring soul with a great sense of humor and was always caring for others. Honoring Marsha's wishes, there will be no funeral services or celebration of life. To celebrate Marsha's memory, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Tampa.

