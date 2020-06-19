Marsha MATHESON
MATHESON, Marsha Jean from New Port Richey, FL. Born Jan. 7, 1946 in Boston, MA, passed away June 16, 2020. Marsha married her longtime friend and love, Edmund in May 1975. She was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them all. She especially loved her role as Nana. Marsha is survived by her loving husband, Edmund Matheson; her brother and wife George and Deborah Moore. She is the loving and devoted mother of Sean Matheson Farrell, Angelique Matheson, Kathiann Jackson. 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. No Funeral or memorial service will be held. Rest in peace

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
