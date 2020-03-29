|
MUSULIN, Marsha M. passed away March 24, 2020 at the age of 74 in Palm Harbor, FL after several years of illness. She had a notable smile that was warm and engaging that will be missed by all who knew her. Marsha was an only child, born in Cincinnati, OH to George L. and Mary I. Marklein who preceded her in death. When growing up, she lived in several different cities. She graduated from SUNY Brockport with a BS degree in education; then moved to Rochester, NY to work in the Webster school district where she taught third grade and Junior High math. Marsha was married to John Musulin for 48 years and lived many of those years in Rochester, NY. She lived in Europe for six years and traveled extensively. In particular, she enjoyed living and exploring London for four years before returning to Rochester. She later spent four years in the Dallas area, and really liked Fort Worth, and touring much of Texas and surrounding states. Marsha enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas, Paris was a favorite city. She enjoyed searching for antiques and amassed a large egg cup collection and many other items. While still fit, she played golf and tennis and later joined the Silver Sneakers program. Her West Hyland White and Scottish Terriers were loved and provided much enjoyment. Marsha was a long time member of the Newcomers Club where she made many new friends and was active with good friends in her book club and mahjong group. Marsha is survived by her husband, John; her cousin, Donna Guenther of Loveland, OH; and John's sisters, Carol Dennhardt of Richmond, KY, Patricia Von Musulin of New York City, NY, and Janette Mish, and her daughter, Lauren, both of Newtown, PA. A private ceremony with family is planned in Johnstown, PA. Curlew Hills Funeral Home www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020