HARRINGTON, Marshall W
68, of Tampa, passed Feb. 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; brother, David; sister, Sharon and nieces and nephews. Graveside service is 10 am, Friday, Feb. 22 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with military honors.
Swilley Funeral Home 932-6157
Swilley Funeral Home
1602 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
(813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019