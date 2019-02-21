Marshall W. Harrington

Obituary
HARRINGTON, Marshall W

68, of Tampa, passed Feb. 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; brother, David; sister, Sharon and nieces and nephews. Graveside service is 10 am, Friday, Feb. 22 at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, with military honors.

Swilley Funeral Home 932-6157

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019
