MOORE, Marsharia 55, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on November 14, 2020. A member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by son, daughter, parents, brother, sister. Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 28 at Friendship M.B. Church. Visitation Friday, Nov. 27, 4-7 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266.



