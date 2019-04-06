|
|
RODRIGUEZ, Marta
85, of Tampa passed away in her sleep at home, Monday, April 1st, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Born October 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Aristides Diaz and Alicia Cruz. Marta was of catholic faith and attended OLPH Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marta will be remembered as a strong woman who loved her family dearly and always put her family first. She is survived by her daughter, Marta Reams; her two sons, Pablo and David Colon; her son-in-law, Chris Reams; her grandchildren, Alicia Flasher and husband, Jonathan Flasher, Mitchell Reams, and Daniel Colon; and her two great- granddaughters, Nina and Lola Flasher.
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
https://www.bozaroel.com/
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 6, 2019