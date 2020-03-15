Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Apgar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

APGAR, Martha Brown died Feb. 28, 2020, at her home in North Redington Beach, FL. She was 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, John N. Apgar; son, John N. Apgar III; brother, Robert H. Brown; sister, Louise H. Garmy. Mrs. Apgar was born and grew up in DeLand, FL, and graduated from DeLand High School and Florida State University. She married John N. Apgar in 1950, and they moved to New Jersey, where Mr. Apgar was founder and president of Somerset Tire Service, an automotive-service chain. The couple raised their children in Martinsville, NJ. Mrs. Apgar was founder and president of the Apgar Foundation, a charity. She was active in multiple parishes of the Episcopal Church. Mrs. Apgar is survived by three children, Robert Apgar, Leslie Apgar, and Karl Apgar; four grandchildren, John N. Apgar IV "Jack" (Courtney), Eva Apgar, Sarah Bergquist (Rion), and David Funk; one great-granddaughter, Vivienne Bergquist; four step grandchildren, Deirdre Cromie, Grant Cromie (Brittany) and their two sons, Laura Burns (Chris) and their triplet daughters, and Brian Rosania (Christina) and their son; sister-in-law, Dorothy Brown; along with numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at Cathedral Church of St. Peter at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, 140 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701 or St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 1350 Washington Valley Rd., Bridgewater Township, NJ 08807. Visit her online guestbook at

