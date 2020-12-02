1/1
Martha Araujo
ARAUJO, Martha "Marty" 84, of Tampa, passed away peacefully November 29, 2020. She lived in Tampa since 1956 and loved going to the beach, boating, and gardening. Other interests included sewing and crocheting with a little Jai Alai action thrown in. She had an adventurous spirit... "No guts, no blue chips" was one of her favorite sayings. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Araujo; son, Kenneth Araujo; brother, Matthew "Mickey" Harakal; parents, Matthew and Georgeina "Babe" Harakal. Marty is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Araujo-Brockinton; granddaughter, Martha Jayne Brockinton; cousins, David (Liz) Denny, Michael (Lou) Denny, Richard Denny, Mary Denny. A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday, December 6, from 2-4 pm at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave., Tampa FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to Melech Hospice House or your favorite charity. Please visit her online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
