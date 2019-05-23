Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hodges Family Funeral Home - Dade City 14046 5th Street Dade City , FL 33525 (352)-567-0000 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary





a long time resident of Ridge Manor, died Monday, May 13, 2019. A native of Hamburg, New York, she graduated from Hamburg High and after raising three children she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida. Martha taught at Pasco Elementary first as a classroom teacher and later as a Reading Specialist. In her retirement, she devoted many hours to volunteering at Dade City Hospital and served as President of the auxiliary. Martha was a long time member of the Ridge Manor Community Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in teaching, traveling, volunteering, and cooking for her family and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Endress and her beloved granddaughter, Jamie Endress. She is survived by her brother, Jim Banks and wife, Betsy, of Maine, three children, William Endress and wife Diane of Tucson, Arizona, Kathy Endress Graves and her husband Robert of Seneca, South Carolina, James Endress and his wife JoAnne of Dade City, Florida; seven grandchildren, Kelly Baker, David Endress, Richard Graves, Lizz Endress, Tom Endress, Joseph Endress, and Ryan Endress; and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church on June 15th at 10 am.



ENDRESS, Martha Ba long time resident of Ridge Manor, died Monday, May 13, 2019. A native of Hamburg, New York, she graduated from Hamburg High and after raising three children she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida. Martha taught at Pasco Elementary first as a classroom teacher and later as a Reading Specialist. In her retirement, she devoted many hours to volunteering at Dade City Hospital and served as President of the auxiliary. Martha was a long time member of the Ridge Manor Community Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in teaching, traveling, volunteering, and cooking for her family and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard Endress and her beloved granddaughter, Jamie Endress. She is survived by her brother, Jim Banks and wife, Betsy, of Maine, three children, William Endress and wife Diane of Tucson, Arizona, Kathy Endress Graves and her husband Robert of Seneca, South Carolina, James Endress and his wife JoAnne of Dade City, Florida; seven grandchildren, Kelly Baker, David Endress, Richard Graves, Lizz Endress, Tom Endress, Joseph Endress, and Ryan Endress; and fourteen great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ridge Manor Community United Methodist Church on June 15th at 10 am.

