BACON, Martha Scott of St Petersburg, FL was born on August 31, 1951 and passed peacefully on November 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bacon; children, Anita, Kimberly, and Darius Newkirk; sisters, Diane Dandy and Judy Calloway; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four nephews, eight nieces; and many other relatives. Visitation Friday, Nov. 13, 3-7 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home, Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S.Lawson Funeral Home 727 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.