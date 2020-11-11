1/1
Martha BACON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BACON, Martha Scott of St Petersburg, FL was born on August 31, 1951 and passed peacefully on November 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Bacon; children, Anita, Kimberly, and Darius Newkirk; sisters, Diane Dandy and Judy Calloway; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four nephews, eight nieces; and many other relatives. Visitation Friday, Nov. 13, 3-7 pm, at Lawson Funeral Home, Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 am at Friendship M.B. Church 3300 31st St. S.Lawson Funeral Home 727 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved