Martha BENDER

BENDER, Martha E. 88, of St. Petersburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Blair; and daughter, Debbie. She is survived by her daughter, Connie; sister, Bettie; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm with a funeral service at 7 pm at Park Street Baptist Church. Interment to follow on Tuesday, September 15 at 9:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.



