1/1
Martha BENDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENDER, Martha E. 88, of St. Petersburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Blair; and daughter, Debbie. She is survived by her daughter, Connie; sister, Bettie; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm with a funeral service at 7 pm at Park Street Baptist Church. Interment to follow on Tuesday, September 15 at 9:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved