EWING, Martha Carol
48, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Martha continued her higher education at the University of Florida and the University of South Florida. She earned both a business and accounting degree. During Martha's life, she served the community as a dispatcher, bank teller and insurance agent. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Luanna Leonard; older brothers, Mike and Mark Leonard; husband, Walter Ewing and daughter, Samantha Ewing. Martha was a woman who lived her life showing relentless love, relentless kindness and relentless devotion to her family and friends. A viewing for Martha will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on June 14 from 5-7 pm, followed by a service on June 15 at 11 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Psoriasis Foundation. When Martha passed, the world suffered a great loss.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019