Martha CONTRONI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTRONI, Martha Ann Posey passed away at her home in Largo, Florida April 27, 2020. She was born June 22, 1943 in Medart, Wakulla County, Florida to Bert and Lula Hamilton Posey. She attended Leon High School and graduated from the University of Florida State University with a degree in English. Martha married Guido Controni in Leon County, Florida October 3, 1959. They moved first to Gainesville, then to Silver Spring, Maryland and lived there for many years until moving to Largo, Florida in 1990. Martha is predeceased by her parents; husband; and six siblings. She is survived by one son, Christopher Guido Controni of Largo, Florida and many nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice of Clearwater Florida 33764.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved