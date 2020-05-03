CONTRONI, Martha Ann Posey passed away at her home in Largo, Florida April 27, 2020. She was born June 22, 1943 in Medart, Wakulla County, Florida to Bert and Lula Hamilton Posey. She attended Leon High School and graduated from the University of Florida State University with a degree in English. Martha married Guido Controni in Leon County, Florida October 3, 1959. They moved first to Gainesville, then to Silver Spring, Maryland and lived there for many years until moving to Largo, Florida in 1990. Martha is predeceased by her parents; husband; and six siblings. She is survived by one son, Christopher Guido Controni of Largo, Florida and many nieces and nephews. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice of Clearwater Florida 33764.



