DECKARD, Martha (Siling) age 67, passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019, after years of chronic health issues. She was born at MacDill AFB and has remained a south Tampa resident. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Frances Siling. She is survived by her siblings, Roger D. Siling (Judy), Jane F. Siling, and Carol J. Goodyear (Jim); children, Jon A. Deckard (Tricia), Denise D. Castillo (Archie), and Carol Laney Hecht (Josh); grandchildren, Aiden, Amelia, Piper, Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews. She was retired after having dedicated years to being a legal transcriptionist. She was an avid reader with a photographic memory and a wicked sense of humor. She truly enjoyed the simple things in life. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue from 12 pm. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with graveside services immediately following in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Please sign Martha's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019