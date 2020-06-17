Martha Donaldson

Or Copy this URL to Share

DONALDSON, Martha Eileen 78 years old of Hudson, Florida, passed away on June 14, 2020. Services will be at Most Holy Trinity Seminary June 19 at 11 am, 1000 Spring Lake Hwy, Brooksville, Florida 34602, followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida 33513. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at Meadow Oaks Clubhouse, 13125 Fairwinds Rd, Hudson, FL 34669 from 2:30-4:30 pm. Prevatt Funeral Home



