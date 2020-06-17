Martha Donaldson
DONALDSON, Martha Eileen 78 years old of Hudson, Florida, passed away on June 14, 2020. Services will be at Most Holy Trinity Seminary June 19 at 11 am, 1000 Spring Lake Hwy, Brooksville, Florida 34602, followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, Florida 33513. A celebration of life luncheon will be held at Meadow Oaks Clubhouse, 13125 Fairwinds Rd, Hudson, FL 34669 from 2:30-4:30 pm. Prevatt Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-3700
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Prevatt Funeral Home
