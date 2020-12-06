GRAHAM, Martha Elizabeth King 86, of Clearwater, FL went home to the Lord November 23, 2020. Marti was born May 1, 1934 in Milton, FL to Luther King and Laylor Smith King, the eldest of four. Following in her father's footsteps she graduated from Florida State University in 1956 with a B.S. in Education and began her teaching career in Milton. She met John on a blind date, and they married in 1959 and moved to Gainesville where John completed his B.S. in Accounting. Upon his graduation in 1962 they moved to Clearwater and Marti began teaching at Dunedin Elementary School. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1989 and retired in 2001 after 45 years in the classroom, primarily teaching fourth grade. Marti was beloved by multiple generations of students, parents, and faculty. Marti was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Clearwater and served in multiple capacities. But her favorite role was head of the acolyte program where she spent 30 years teaching children how to participate in worship. The ultimate gracious Southern lady, Marti was the epitome of kindness and generosity to all. Throughout her life she was a generous friend to many and could not help but compliment every parent of an adorable child that she met. She deeply loved her family and continually told them how proud they made her. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Herbert Graham Jr.; two children, John Graham III (Alice) of Bristol, VA and Staci Graham of Marietta, GA; one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Reed Esposito) of Bristol, VA; one brother, Martin King Jr. (Dianne) of Milton, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will celebrate Marti's life with a memorial service in 2021 when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations go to First United Methodist Church of Clearwater FL.



