ESPOSITO, Martha L "Marte" 70, of Seminole, FL, passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 25, 2019 her favorite day of the year. She was born in Jackson, KY and raised in Cincinnati, OH before moving to Florida in 1980. She studied to be a paralegal prior to becoming a deputy at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, however, had to retire at the age of 49 when a virus required her to undergo a heart transplant. It is through Martha's sheer tenacity and moxie that she defied medical life expectancies of transplant patients, surviving just shy of 22 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Bobby Jean Cox; sisters, Glenna Bartley, Deborah Woolwine and nephew, Joshua Cox. Martha is survived by her beloved husband and caregiver of 35 years, Michael Esposito and dog, "Blue"; sons, Lonnie Diers (Tammy) and John England (Aimee); brothers William Cox (Lisa), Harvey B. Cox (Peggy) and Wendall Cox (Donna); cousin "sister" Robyn Walk; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. Visitation from 6-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, Friday, Jan. 3. Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, Jan. 4 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd., Largo. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
