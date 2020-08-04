Martha FEISTER

FEISTER, Martha C. "Marty", 84, of St. Petersburg, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020. A proud native of Provincetown, MA, and later spending many years in Lexington Park, MD, she moved to Tierra Verde, FL in 1976 with her loving husband of 56 years, Robert O. Feister. To know Marty was to know kindness, charity, selflessness and the most delicious homemade Christmas cookies. Marty loved to travel, play cards, visit lighthouses, Dachshunds and most of all, her family. Prior to becoming ill, she was an active member of Lakewood United Methodist Church, the Lady Elks and was a Past Worthy Matron of the Julia Halla Chapter #107 Order of the Eastern Star of Hollywood, MD. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert who tragically died in the 2010 Haiti earthquake. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jacqueline DeLong; godsons, Jamie and Zane Frederick; nieces, Jill Frederick, Jan DeLong, Jerri Bourgholtzer, Dawn Anderson and Michelle Wilkins; and many other loving family members and friends. Final arrangements have been made through Grasso Funeral and Memorial Home.



