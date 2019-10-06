Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha HENDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENDERSON, Martha Anne (Martie) passed peacefully at home on Oct. 2, 2019. Born Nov. 18, 1936 to Edward and Evelyn Heller in Washington, DC, Martie led a life of service. After graduating from Bladensburg, MD High School, she began a career with the federal government in DC. After moving to Clearwater, Florida she worked as Sales/Marketing Manager at the Belleview Biltmore Hotel. Martie earned an Associate Degree in Communications from North Lake College. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Suncoast Hospice, Babe Ruth Baseball, and Morton Plant Hospital serving as President of Morton Plant Caring Partners. Martie was a member of the Clearwater Woman's Club. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Donald Henderson; brother, Edward Heller Jr.; son, Steve; daughter, Susan Fletcher; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Morton Plant Mease Hospital Foundation.

